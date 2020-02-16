CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Paul Wittle Jr., 55, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana (nee Horney); daughter, Emma (Natael) Avila Luna; sons, Benjamin (fiance Caitlynn Williams) Wittle and Paul Wittle; granddaughter, Ava Grace Wittle; Parents, Robert and Jacqueline (nee Zielinski) Wittle; sisters, Katie Wittle and Carole Murnin; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Tapert and Susie (Russell) Merlo; nephews, Peter and Jacob Merlo; faithful companions, Champ and Scout; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 50 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. Rob was an avid fisherman and lover of life.