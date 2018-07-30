KOUTS, IN - Robert Preston Vanaman, 74 of Kouts, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. He was born March 26, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert W. and Mary (Miller) Vanaman. Preston graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary in 1962 and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He had many jobs across the span of his career, and most recently retired as a Car Salesman. Preston enjoyed building things, especially his work in the construction of his family homes. He was a loving father who always made his children his top priority in life.
Preston is survived by his sons: Jeffrey Vanaman of Walkerton, Jeremy (Bridget) Vanaman of Chicago, and Justin Vanaman of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Samantha Uphold, and a brother, Dane Vanaman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.