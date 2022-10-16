July 24, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Robert R. Homrich, age 98, formerly of Munster, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Robert is survived by his daughter, Janice (William) Dillon; son, Robert J. (Joan) Homrich; as well as eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Robert was born in Hammond, IN on July 24, 1924, the son of Agnes and Walter Homrich. He graduated from Hammond High in 1943 and shortly thereafter entered the U.S. Army. After attending basic training in Amarillo, TX and Gunnery School in Nevada, Robert was shipped overseas and assigned to the 390th Bomb Group, 8th Air Force in England. From July through December, 1944, he flew 33 missions as a B-17 Ball Turret Gunner and Armorer. His plane was severely damaged on several missions over Europe, during which he was wounded and subsequently awarded a Purple Heart. Upon completing his required number of missions, Robert was shipped back to the States and was honorably discharged in October, 1945.

After completing his Military Service, Robert came home, met and married Barbara J. Biavaschi. They were married for 73 years before her death in 2020. Robert worked for Union Carbide for 43 years before retiring.

On June 5, 2016 Robert was presented with the French Legion of Honor at a banquet in Roanoke, VA in honor of World War II veterans.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN, with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Robert will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. John Bosco School in Hammond, IN or Good Samaritan Hospice in Roanoke Virginia.