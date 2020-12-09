CEDAR LAKE, IN — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Prazuch, 82, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away December 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: sons, Richard (Elizabeth) Prazuch and Robert (Jaclyn) Wernersbach, and daughters, Polly (Todd) Clayton, Ellen Bettenhausen, Jeanette (Tim) Malone, Denise (Brian) Marsh and Kelly Murga; sister, Susan Prazuch; and loving grandfather of 13. Preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, and sister, Joan Tauchman.