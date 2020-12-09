 Skip to main content
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Prazuch, 82, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away December 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: sons, Richard (Elizabeth) Prazuch and Robert (Jaclyn) Wernersbach, and daughters, Polly (Todd) Clayton, Ellen Bettenhausen, Jeanette (Tim) Malone, Denise (Brian) Marsh and Kelly Murga; sister, Susan Prazuch; and loving grandfather of 13. Preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, and sister, Joan Tauchman.

Private family services will be held this Thursday at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in Schererville, IN. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home 219-322-6616

