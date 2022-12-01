GARY, IN – Robert R. Turbin, age 91, left our earth to be with the good Lord on November 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Melva Turbin, brother Donald Turbin, and son Keith Turbin. He is survived by his sons Les (Rachel) Turbin, Adam (Jane) Turbin, grandchildren Jeff and Kara Turbin, and nephews Michael and Marc Turbin.

Robert was a veteran of the Korean War and had a love for automobiles. He was always tinkering on one to get the most horsepower out of it. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 12-4:00 pm at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Memorial service at 3:30 pm. Interment private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.burnskish.com.