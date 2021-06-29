Oct. 11, 1932 - July 9, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert "Red" "Bob" Johnson peacefully passed away on July 9, 2020 in Valparaiso.

Bob was born on October 11, 1932 to Riley and Celia (Jones) Johnson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Johnson; his son, Rich Johnson; and his sisters: Betty Groff, Margaret Spiess, and Kay Butterfield.

Bob is survived by his sons: Tim (Roberta) Johnson, Bob Johnson, and Dan (Dawn) Johnson. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Phillip (Jessica) Johnson, Krista (Russell) Clayton, Aaron (Samantha Wuletich) Johnson, Abbey (Matt) Walker, Austin Johnson, and Kayla Johnson, along with his great-grandchildren: Ella Clayton, Lily Clayton, and Teddy Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson.

Bob was a lifelong Valparaiso resident. He worked as a milkman for Brown's Dairy and a salesman for Valpo Beverage for 26 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a proud Army veteran and member of the First Methodist Church. Bob will be remembered for being a kind, generous person, who never knew a stranger, and who loved his friends and family more than anything.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life from 3 PM to 6 PM on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Banta Senior Center in Valparaiso to honor a wonderful man. We will laugh, cry, and share our fondest memories of Bob, a man who will be missed by all.