Robert Remington Wroblewski

Dec. 20, 2022 - Mar. 5, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Remington Wroblewski, the infant son of Robert D. and Ellen (Matthes) Wroblewski, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born December 20, 2022 in Valparaiso. Robert's family looks forward to the day that they will be reunited with Robert through Jesus Christ's second coming.

Along with his parents, Robert is survived by his siblings, Gepson Matthes and Trinity Wroblewski; grandparents, Dan and Karol Wroblewski; aunts and uncles, Heather Smallwood, Robert Matthes, Rebecca (Jerry) Hiland, Charles (Julie) Matthes, Jennifer Matthes, Bridget (Keith) Matthes, John Jr. (Katie) Matthes, Kit Matthes, and Frederick (Ashley) Matthes. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Nadine Matthes; aunts, Clarissa and Natalie Matthes; and uncle, Matthew Matthes.

Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Cremation will take place following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family.