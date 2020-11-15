Robert Richard Czerwinski

Bob especially loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren to the very end. He enjoyed family vacations, which always began with a letter to his children, setting the expectations for all to pitch in with the work, so our Mom would not be overwhelmed. He loved taking his family to Lake Nuangola, PA to be with family on the lake he grew up on. He was an avid golfer and a member at Youche Country Club for over fifty years. He enjoyed giving advice whether it was for his family, a golf swing, or assisting another entrepreneur. He was also a member of the Purdue University Calumet Entrepreneurship Program in Hammond, IN.