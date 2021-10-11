Robert Richard Spear
March 6, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Robert R. Spear, age 76, of Hammond, Indiana was born March 6, 1945 and passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He is survived by sister Denice (late Keith) Oliver and brother Ronald (Mary) Spear; daughter Beth Marie (Robert) Hedrick; sons: Robert (Mary Beth) Spear and Steven Spear; grandchildren: Samantha Dover, Robert Hedrick, and Robert (Anjelle) Spear; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Spear; brothers and sisters: Vincent Spear, John (Mary) Spear, Kathryn (John) Mackie, Michael (Dorothy) Spear, Rose (Andrew) Kaytar, Mary (Thomas) Bogucki, Frank Spear, Ann (Victor) Smith and Eva Helen (Charles) Harlan. Robert loved his family and he liked to garden, fish and hunt. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and served in the United States Air Force.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer Association. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements 219-923-7800.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Spear family.