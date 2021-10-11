Robert Richard Spear

HAMMOND, IN - Robert R. Spear, age 76, of Hammond, Indiana was born March 6, 1945 and passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He is survived by sister Denice (late Keith) Oliver and brother Ronald (Mary) Spear; daughter Beth Marie (Robert) Hedrick; sons: Robert (Mary Beth) Spear and Steven Spear; grandchildren: Samantha Dover, Robert Hedrick, and Robert (Anjelle) Spear; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Spear; brothers and sisters: Vincent Spear, John (Mary) Spear, Kathryn (John) Mackie, Michael (Dorothy) Spear, Rose (Andrew) Kaytar, Mary (Thomas) Bogucki, Frank Spear, Ann (Victor) Smith and Eva Helen (Charles) Harlan. Robert loved his family and he liked to garden, fish and hunt. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and served in the United States Air Force.