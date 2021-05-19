 Skip to main content
Robert "Rob" Lee Russell

Robert 'Rob' Lee Russell

Robert "Rob" Lee Russell

Robert 'Rob' Lee Russell

July 19, 1957 — May, 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Robert L. Russell, 64, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born July 19, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Robert G. and Wanda L. (Plummer) Russell.

He was the owner of Pyramid Trucking Co.

Survived by his wife, Patricia M. (nee Paluch); children, Sean Russell and Chad (Hannah) Russell; three stepchildren, Joan (Danny) Sulivan, Jeff (Amanda) Doppler and Kelsey (Andrew) Berg; one granddaughter, Madelynn; stepgrandchildren: Madelyn, Jocelyn, Stephen, Taelyn, Evelyn, Alida, Finley, Jameson, Abbey and Penny; and sister, Tami Russell.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Boilermakers Local 374 Union Hall, 760N Union St., Hobart, IN 46342.

Memorials may be made to FOP Porter County Lodge #165.

Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME (219) 462-3125.

