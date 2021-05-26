Robert 'Rob' Leon Norton

March 14, 1966 — May 22, 2021

STURGIS, MI — Robert "Rob" Leon Norton, 55, of Sturgis, MI and formerly of LaPorte, IN passed away Saturday evening, May 22, 2021, at the Sturgis Hospital.

He was born March 14, 1966, in LaPorte, IN, a son to James Norton and Jean (Smith) Cannan. A 1984 graduate of LaPorte High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business and marketing from Indiana University in 1989.

While living in LaPorte, Rob was a very successful master painter and owned and operated Norton Painting. His failing health forced him to close this business and in 1997 he moved to Sturgis, MI, where he operated R & D Estate Jewelry & Coins. Rob was a very passionate, kind, caring individual who never met a stranger, respected his elders and loved life. He also was a bit of a jokester and enjoyed playing a prank or two on his family and friends, who he truly loved to be around and spend time with.

He enjoyed traveling, having fun, and was a jack of all trades. If he didn't know how something worked or needed fixed, he would research it until he figured it out.