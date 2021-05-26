Robert 'Rob' Leon Norton
March 14, 1966 — May 22, 2021
STURGIS, MI — Robert "Rob" Leon Norton, 55, of Sturgis, MI and formerly of LaPorte, IN passed away Saturday evening, May 22, 2021, at the Sturgis Hospital.
He was born March 14, 1966, in LaPorte, IN, a son to James Norton and Jean (Smith) Cannan. A 1984 graduate of LaPorte High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business and marketing from Indiana University in 1989.
While living in LaPorte, Rob was a very successful master painter and owned and operated Norton Painting. His failing health forced him to close this business and in 1997 he moved to Sturgis, MI, where he operated R & D Estate Jewelry & Coins. Rob was a very passionate, kind, caring individual who never met a stranger, respected his elders and loved life. He also was a bit of a jokester and enjoyed playing a prank or two on his family and friends, who he truly loved to be around and spend time with.
He enjoyed traveling, having fun, and was a jack of all trades. If he didn't know how something worked or needed fixed, he would research it until he figured it out.
Surviving are his partner of 26 years, Dana Mayer, of Sturgis, MI; one sister, Debra (Gale) Clough; two brothers, Randy (Cathy Miller) Norton and Danny "Tiny" (Judy) Norton, all of LaPorte, IN; two aunts, Pat Porter, of LaPorte, IN, and Ruth (Fred) Nichols, of Lenore City, TN; three nephews, Mike (Bridget) Clough, Danny (Ruthie) Carpenter and James (Lacie) Carpenter; two nieces, Trisha (Jeremy) Collings and Bonnie Clough; several cousins including a close cousin, Jeff Barnard; several great-nieces; nephews and stepsiblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Randall Tefteller.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Radiant Life Church, 907 N. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI.
A celebration of his life with sharing will take place at 7:00 PM, immediately following the visitation at the church. Cremation will follow and interment will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to A.R.F. Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.