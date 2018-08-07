PORTAGE, IN - Robert 'Robbie' Gorski, Jr., age 44 of Portage, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Survived by parents, Charlotte Carrasco and Robert (Pam) Gorski, Sr.; maternal grandfather, Leroy Fulmer; sisters: Sarah (Ryan) Hopkins, Lori (Todd) Baker; nephews, Jerath and Blaine Hopkins; niece, Mikayla Hopkins, aunt, Sharon (David) Blatzheim. Preceded in death by grandparents: Nancy Fulmer, Jean and Stanley Gorski.
Robbie was a graduate of Portage High School, class of 1996. He was a member of the NRA, was an avid Star Wars fan, and loved fishing. Robbie was an auto technician at Paul Sur GMC and was a drummer with several bands.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Robert Gorski, Sr. speaking. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
