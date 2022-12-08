 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert (Robin) Kragulac

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert (Robin) Kragulac, aged 78, a native of the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago passed away on November 20, 2022 in Sylmar, California. Robin is survived by his loving wife Hazel and step-daughter Vivian Marks. Preceded in death by step-daughter Linda Redlus. Also survived by numerous cousins in Northwest Indiana. Robin was a member of the East Chicago Washington Varsity Basketball teams of the early 1960s and he went on to serve as a United States Marine before establishing a career as an attorney in California. Funeral Services were privately held.

