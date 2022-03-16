Robert Rossman

Robert was a devoted father of six children and loving husband of Ruth's for 45 years. He was the ultimate husband and family man. First and foremost he believed in Jesus Christ and led his family through his faith. He served in the U.S. Army and then went on to be a Merrillville police officer. Robert later became a real estate developer, with projects spanning across the state of Indiana. Some of his most notable projects include the On Broadway and Beacon Hill Development in Crown Point, where he was proud of the fact that he put the most bricks on Broadway!