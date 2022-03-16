April 18, 1950 - March 13, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Rossman, age 71, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Rossman (nee Maple); children: Rebecca (Adam) Clemans, Robert "Matt" (Kristy) Rossman, Rachel (Aaron) Hacker, Louis "Josh" (Hannah) Rossman, Ruthie Rossman, Jacob Rossman; 16 grandchildren; and brothers: Jack (Tammy) Rossman, Jim (Karen) Rossman, Larry (Terri) Rossman, David Rossman.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Hazel Rossman; and sister, Pat Rossman.
Robert was a devoted father of six children and loving husband of Ruth's for 45 years. He was the ultimate husband and family man. First and foremost he believed in Jesus Christ and led his family through his faith. He served in the U.S. Army and then went on to be a Merrillville police officer. Robert later became a real estate developer, with projects spanning across the state of Indiana. Some of his most notable projects include the On Broadway and Beacon Hill Development in Crown Point, where he was proud of the fact that he put the most bricks on Broadway!
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Pastor David Hamstra officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.
