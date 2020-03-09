LAKE STATION, IN - Robert Roy Moore, age 81, of Lake Station, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on December 20, 1938 to the late Ernest T. and Sarah (nee Braden) Moore. Robert retired from LTV Steel and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Robert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Beverly (nee Williamson) Moore, son, Scott (Jacqueline) Moore, two step sons, Michael (Jane) and Rex James (Tabitha) Stills; step daughter, Beth Stills; ten grandchildren, Aysha and Peyton Moore, Jessica (Rolando) Rojas, Lucas, Allyson, Rex, Bayli, Andrew, Julie and Ryan Stills, Steven Lemley Jr. and Robert Bradford; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Moore, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ernie Moore and sister, Mary Katheryn Brown.