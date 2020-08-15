You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert S. Bickerstaff Jr.

Robert S. Bickerstaff Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert S. Bickerstaff Jr.

Robert S. Bickerstaff Jr.

Remembering Our

Big Brother, "June"

5/7/1949 - 8/15/2004

Smiling, as I remembered how you always loved and protected us.

Loving and missing you so-o-o-o much, Sisters and Entire Family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts