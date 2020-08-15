Return to homepage ×
Robert S. Bickerstaff Jr.
Remembering Our
Big Brother, "June"
5/7/1949 - 8/15/2004
Smiling, as I remembered how you always loved and protected us.
Loving and missing you so-o-o-o much, Sisters and Entire Family.
