VALPARAISO, IN - Robert S. Bryant, 62, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, September 14, 2018. He was born October 15, 1955 in Germany to John Russell & Phyllis (Borth) Bryant and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1973. Bob made his career as an agent with Anton Insurance Agency for over 33 years.
Bob will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all. He enjoyed trips to Disney, reading, going to the movies, and was a World War II enthusiast. Bob also loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs. The family encourages anyone who wishes, to wear Bears, Cubs or Disney apparel to the memorial gathering. Bob will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his children: Erik (Courtney) Bryant of Valparaiso, Jack (Veronica) Bryant of Kouts, Katherine (William) Daunora of Valparaiso; mother, Phyllis Bryant of Valparaiso; sisters: Joanna (Kevin) Brissette and Andrea (Glen) Buckley; grandchildren: Eli, Kenley, Khloe, Walter, Lillian, Bruce, Corey, Keeley, Kenadie and baby Daunora. He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Bryant and brother, Rick Bryant.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A private family burial of ashes will take place on Thursday at Angelcrest Cemetery.