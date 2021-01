CROWN POINT, IN - Robert S. Kapica, age 72, of Crown Point passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Friends may meet on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.

Bob was a 1966 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force as an X-ray Tech and was retired from US Steel.