MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert S. Prine age 81 of Merrillville, IN passed away November 17, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Robin (David) Hernandez; two grandchildren: Tanya (Mark) Chyzy, Brad Hernandez; one sister, Juanita Mc Murphy, preceded in death by five brothers.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday November 21, 2018, 10:00AM at Pentecostals of South Lake (1640 W 93rd Ave) Crown Point, IN, Pastor Robert Stroup officiating. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with on Tuesday November 20, 2018 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN.