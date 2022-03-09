Sept. 18, 1941 - Feb. 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Robert Sabino Selvaggi, Jr., 80, of Bloomington passed away February 28, 2022.

He was born September 18, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Robert and Irene(Komorowski) Selvaggi. His journey through life beyond the nest included undergraduate studies at the U. of Miami, FL and a stint in the US Navy before 30 years caretaking a lovely antebellum farmstead with his life/wife partner, Charlotte, in bucolic Seneca, MD.

Leaving their little paradise was not of their choosing, but they landed well in Bloomington where Bob quickly established a new network of friends and acquaintances. Bobby, Bob, Rob, Sabino wore a white ponytail and often sported a toothpick. He was casual, he took his time. Integrity, honesty, humility, courage, compassion and humor were among his hallmarks. He was kind, he was fair, he was a poet, he was salty and he was funny. He was a character. He faced his fate heroically.

He was passionate in his beliefs, with a profound love and respect for the natural world, especially creatures of non-human persuasion. It's fair to say our species disappointed him. That was his story, and he stuck to it.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; his parents; and his nephew, Seth.

He is survived by his sister, Cerise Patterson of Tahlequah, OK; sister, Mia (John) Reed of Prescott, AZ; his brother, Dan (Cinde) of Bloomington; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Memorial donations to your preferred environmental protection organization or charity would do him honor.

A celebration of this dear man's life will take place later this spring.