FISHERS, IN - Robert Sanchez, 81, of Fishers, formerly of Portage, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on August 22, 1941 in Gary.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at RANDALL & ROBERTS FUNERAL CENTER, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road in Fishers with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.