Robert Sanyet

May 16, 1961 — Oct. 27, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Robert Sanyet, age 60, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born in Gary, IN on May 16, 1961 to the late Joaquin and Gloria (nee Perez) Sanyet. Robert was a River Forest High School graduate, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station, IN. He was employed by Valparaiso Community Schools where he worked as head custodian, the students all called him "Mr. Bob". He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Cassandra (Joe) Ross; brother, Jose Sanyet; four sisters: Margaret "Margie" Delgado, Elizabeth Sanyet, Nydia (George) Rodriguez and Josephine Pagan; three grandchildren; and three step grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society, Great Lake Division, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405, beginning with 9:30 prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station then proceeding to St. Frances Xavier Church. Visitation for Robert will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL. (219) 962-1606 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.