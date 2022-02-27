Robert Shinkan

He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons: Scott (Laura) Shinkan of Arlington Heights, IL and Michael (fiance Genna Noel) of St. John, IN; brother George (Nadene) Shinkan of Munster, IN; two grandchildren: Grady and Paddy Shinkan; special sister-in-law Christi Kordeck; brother-in-law Jay Craig; dear nieces: Tatiana, Alexandria, and Katie, and other family. He was preceded in death by his mother Violet Shinkan, father Robert E. Shinkan, and daughter KatieAnn Shinkan.

Bob was an employee of the School Town of Munster for over 46 years, serving as a math teacher and head baseball coach at Munster High School. Bob coached for 35 seasons; his Mustangs went 688-346 with 11 sectional titles, five regional championships, five Final Four appearances, and the program's only State title in Class 4A in 2002. Bob loved the Town of Munster, his students, his players, but most of all, his family. He loved watching all sports, but he especially liked Purdue Basketball and yelling at the Green Bay Packers. Whether it was trips to Wisconsin Dells with his family in tow, pitching baseballs to his grandsons in the backyard, or trips to the casino, there was nothing that Bob loved more than his family. Memory Eternal!