Robert Sirko

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert Sirko, age 62 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 19, 1957, in Gary, IN, to Steven E. and Leona H. (Balcerak) Sirko, both of whom preceded him in death.

On July 16, 1983 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, he married the love of his life, Katie (Schaerer) Sirko, who survives in Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by his loving sons: Andrew Sirko, Matthew Sirko and Gregory Sirko, all of Valparaiso: by his sister Cheryl (Sirko) Pleva and her husband Tom of Monroe, CT: by his nieces Lori Pleva, of Jersey City, NJ and Amy (Pleva) DeAngelis and her husband Anthony of Westport, CT: by his grandnephew A. J. DeAngelis and his grandniece Chloe M. DeAngelis, both of Westport, CT: by his aunt Betty Sirko of Crown Point, IN, and his Uncle Jerry Balcerak of Baytown, TX: and cousins in NW Indiana and Texas.

Bob earned his BFA at IU in Bloomington, IN, and his MFA from the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia, CA. He began his career in graphic design in Chesterton, IN then later in Los Angeles and Chicago. He was always grateful to his mentors, Rick Valicenti, John Coy and Richard Brauer. He owned and operated R Sirko Design for many years.