Robert "Steve" Howard

He was born June 18, 1953 in Hammond to Arthur and Doris (Kerlinska) Howard, and graduated from Kouts High School in 1971. Steve made his career as owner and operator of H & A Auto in Kouts since 1984. He loved his work and it defined him as a person, allowing him to help neighbors and friends. Always loyal to his family and friends, his giving nature and preference to stay close to home made him a reliable go-to guy all his life.