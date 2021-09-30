Robert "Steve" Howard
June 18, 1953 — Sep. 28,2021
KOUTS, IN — Robert "Steve" Howard, 68, of Kouts passed away Tuesday, September 28,2021.
He was born June 18, 1953 in Hammond to Arthur and Doris (Kerlinska) Howard, and graduated from Kouts High School in 1971. Steve made his career as owner and operator of H & A Auto in Kouts since 1984. He loved his work and it defined him as a person, allowing him to help neighbors and friends. Always loyal to his family and friends, his giving nature and preference to stay close to home made him a reliable go-to guy all his life.
Survivors include his children: Tom (Amy) Howard of Valparaiso, Jenny (Nate) Birch of North Manchester, Tim (Jessica) Howard of Kouts and Tony (Lisa) Howard of Kouts; his longtime partner, Diane Smith of Kouts; sister, Linda (Jeff) Thatcher of Hanna; grandchildren: Mackenna, Dekon, Mia, Kate and Bradley; and step-grandson, Dylan. He was preceded in death by his mother, and step-father, Doris and Bill Nevers.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.