DYER, IN — Robert Tintari, 91, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Tintari (nee Kumiega). Loving father of Joseph Tintari, the late Bobette (Michael) Masciotra and Tammy (Jorge) Hernandez. Cherished grandfather of: Tony (Angela) Tintari, Natalie (Eric) Sidor, the late Dominic Tintari, the late Angelo Masciotra and Amanda Hernandez; great-grandfather of: Stella Tintari, Vivianna Sidor, Samuel Tintari and Sebastian Sidor. Dear brother of the late Frank (Mary) Tintari and the late Evelyn (late Eugene) Redlowski.

Bob was a member of the PGA and was the longtime golf pro at Longwood Country Club. He ran one of the best golf groups known as the "Bogie Buddies Men's Club." Always the entertainer, he loved performing as a ball room dancer and guitar player. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (Masks required) Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to the Brain Injury Association of Illinois (https://www.biail.com/) in honor of Angelo Masciotra or the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) in honor of Dominic Tintari. Due to the current circumstances, please do not feel obligated to come pay your respects. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers. We encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.