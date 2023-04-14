Sept. 2, 1927 - March 30, 2023
DUNCANVILLE, TX - Robert Truttling, 95 years old, passed away Thursday March 30, 2023 in Duncanville, Texas. Robert was born on September 2, 1927 in Pittsview, Alabama. He was a long-time resident of Northwest Indiana where he retired from LTV Steel after 40+ years. He enjoyed Bowling, Billiards and Horse Races in his pastime.
Robert leaves to cherish his loving memory: daughter, Carolyn Ford, and sons Gilbert, Rodney (Sheila Truttling), Kevin Truttling; granddaughters Natalie Hawkins and Bianca Williams; grandsons Brandon and Chase Truttling; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Sallie-Davis Truttling; and grandson, Julien Truttling.