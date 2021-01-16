Robert Vail Crosier Jr.

July 3, 1953 — Jan. 14, 2021

HOBART, IN - Robert Vail Crosier Jr., 67, of Hobart, passed away Thursday January 14, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1953, in Gary, IN, to the late Robert and Edna Marilyn (Wisely) Crosier Sr.

Bob was a millwright retired from Bethlehem Steel. Bob loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and canoeing. He enjoyed going fast, in cars, boats and snowmobiles.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Margie (Wireman) Crosier; daughters, Michelle Nedberg and Melissa Whaley; four grandchildren; his brother, Kevin; and sister, Cheryl Grace.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Fawna Sky Whaley; and his brother, Terry Cook.

Robert will be cremated with a family gathering at a later time.

