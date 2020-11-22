Nov. 13, 1962 - Nov. 16, 2020

AMES, IA - Robert Vidimos II, 58, passed away November 16, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center. His wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

R.J.'s family, faith and compassion guided his life, making him a singular husband, father, grandfather and sibling; his was the glue that held his family and his community together. Boisterous and joyful, it was easy to see the kid in the body of the man. He loved to laugh; he told good stories and bad jokes. He shared his love of song along with a penchant for slapstick movies and competitive board games with his children.

R.J. and Lois (Jacobson) Vidimos were married on May 9, 1986 at St. Cecilia Church in Ames. For the next 34 years they started each day secure in the knowledge that their union was a sacrament.

He was active in the St. Cecilia Church in Ames, volunteering for the Men's CEW (Christian Experience Weekend), Stephen Ministry, providing support and encouragement to those experiencing difficult times, and the Jail Ministry. His experience in prison ministry led to a job that he considered a calling, as a Corrections Officer at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women.