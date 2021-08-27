MANTENO, IL — Robert Voss, age 97, of Manteno, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lena K. Voss, nee Etheridge. Loving father of Bonnie (David) Ravesloot and the late Cheryl (late Michael) Yandell. Grandfather of Todd (Holly) Ravesloot and Brent (Lisa) Ravesloot; great-grandfather of Angelica, Sydney, Bianca, Isaac, Rilynn, Sally and Elliott. Dear brother of Betty (late Bernie) Slager, Irma (Bob) Kornneef, Mary (Carlos) Tavora, late Neil (Genevieve) Voss and the late Agnes (late Pete) Nydam. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Gerrit and Tena Voss.