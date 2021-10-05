Robert W. Blunt, Sr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Robert W. Blunt Sr., age 88, of Griffith, Indiana passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021. He is survived by his children Robert (Kim) Blunt, Robin Blunt, and Richard (Kathie) Blunt; grandchildren Cameron (Alyson) Blunt, Cody (Fiance Brittany Brandon) Blunt, and Tara (Joel) Aceves; great grandsons Robby Aceves and Conner Blunt. He is also survived by his beloved Collie "Duncan". Robert was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Hazel Blunt, and by his wife MaryAnne.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 Glen Park Ave (W. 45th Ave.) in Griffith, Indiana with Pastor Dr. Bill Sytsma officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. The family has requested that all who attend the services and visitation MUST wear a facial covering.

Robert was a Navy veteran during the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #735, and an honorary member of the Indiana Harbor Lodge. Robert was retired from Rail Trak Construction, and he enjoyed model ship building, wood working, and trains.