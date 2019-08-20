{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert W. Gerlach, age 86, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Spring Mill Health in Merrillville, IN.

Bob is survived by four children: Robert M. Gerlach, Georgia Haniford, Patricia Eckert and Charles Kupchik; seven grandchildren: Ian (Jamie) Barnett, Melissa (Tony) Amedeo, Mark Tesanovich, Michelle (Brian) Deming, Mickey Tesanovich, Kim (Keith) Cantrall and Ben (Stacy) Ramage; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded death by his wife: Genevieve; parents: Phillip and Louise; two daughters: Nancy Pieper and Christine Dawkins; and two sisters: Charlene Rollenson and Patricia Hech.

Bob was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN where he sang in the choir and beautifully maintained the church cemetery for many years. He was a member of the Carpenters Local #1005 and worked at Bieker Construction for many years. Bob was a Navy Veteran and an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

To sign Bob's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.

