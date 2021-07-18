MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Robert W. Greene, Sr., age 92 of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in his home at Rittenhouse Sr. Living Village in Michigan City.

He leaves to cherish his moving memory wife Ollivette (nee Smith); four children: Robert W. (Dorcus) Greene, Jr., Pamela (Dennis) Edgington, Carolyn Dickinson and Ronald (Renee) Greene.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4:00–6:00 P.M. Memorial services will follow Monday evening at 6:00 P.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Elder Robert Williams officiating.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view his full obituary and share online condolences for the family.