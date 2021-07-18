 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert W. Greene, Sr.

Robert W. Greene, Sr.

Robert W. Greene, Sr.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Robert W. Greene, Sr., age 92 of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in his home at Rittenhouse Sr. Living Village in Michigan City.

He leaves to cherish his moving memory wife Ollivette (nee Smith); four children: Robert W. (Dorcus) Greene, Jr., Pamela (Dennis) Edgington, Carolyn Dickinson and Ronald (Renee) Greene.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4:00–6:00 P.M. Memorial services will follow Monday evening at 6:00 P.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Elder Robert Williams officiating.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view his full obituary and share online condolences for the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts