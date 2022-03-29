Robert W. Malackowski

Born in Calumet City, IL, Bob married his high school sweetheart Joan. Shortly after the arrival of their first son, they moved to Valparaiso. In addition to running a business, he was active in numerous civic organizations including Saint Paul Men's Club, Kiwanis Club and the Valparaiso Americans, Additionally, he served several terms on the Valparaiso Community School Board and the Porter County Commission on Aging. The family would like for Bob to be remembered fondly for his dedication to the community.