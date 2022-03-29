Robert W. Malackowski

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN - Robert "Bob" William Malackowski of Valparaiso passed on March 22, 2022.

Born in Calumet City, IL, Bob married his high school sweetheart Joan. Shortly after the arrival of their first son, they moved to Valparaiso. In addition to running a business, he was active in numerous civic organizations including Saint Paul Men's Club, Kiwanis Club and the Valparaiso Americans, Additionally, he served several terms on the Valparaiso Community School Board and the Porter County Commission on Aging. The family would like for Bob to be remembered fondly for his dedication to the community.

Bob is survived by wife Joan; sons: Bob, Mike, and Pat; daughter-in-law, Carol; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Gerry) of

Chesterton.

He was proceeded in death by parents Walter and Florence and his daughter-in-law Lynn.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Valparaiso IN, 219-462-3125.

