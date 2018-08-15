CALUMET CITY, IL - Robert W. Orzel, age 77, of Calumet City, IL passed away on August 12, 2018. Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue Ann; son Robert W. Orzel Jr. (Amy); grandchild Andrea Orzel; great grandchild River Rose Witvoet; and sister Loretta Heinrich. He was preceded in death by his parents; Stanley and Stella Orzel, brothers; Stanley, Daniel, Eugene, Richard, Ronald, and Jimmy. Robert served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962 and he worked at Allis Chalmers. He was Past Commander at the American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City, IL.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Thursday, August 16 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248-155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409. A Service and Military Honors will begin at 6:00 p.m.
He was a loving father and grandfather who cared deeply for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation. For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com