HAMMOND, IN - Robert W. Planer Sr. age 94 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Planer. Also surviving are his children, Robert W. Planer, Jr. (Darlene) of Hammond, Michael (Sylvia) Planer of Hammond, Carol of Burnham, IL, Pat (Pinkie) Charles Alexander of Schererville and Helen Hillis of Hammond and stepson David Woodward of Hammond. He had 14 grandkids, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Sophia Planer, three brothers and one sister. Robert was a retired truck driver and a member of Local 142 for 40 years. He enlisted into the Army Air Force at age 17 in 1942. He was a member the Army's 8th Air Force and the VFW. Robert was also a member of the Greatest Generation WWII, loved camping at Broken Arrow Campground for 35 years.
Friends may visit with the family in celebration of his life, Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Christopher Wendell officiating. Cremation to follow