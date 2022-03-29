 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Walter Brown

Feb. 1, 1948 - March 24, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert Walter Brown of East Chicago, IN passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Robert graduated from East Chicago Washington High School. He retired from NIPSCO.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brown family during their time of loss.

