Robert William Ray

Robert William Ray

Dec. 28, 1931 - Mar. 1, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Robert William Ray, 89, of Munster, IN born December 28, 1931, died March 1, 2021. Born in Terre Haute, IN, Robert was the son of Adrian Van Doren Ray and Mrs. Ann Strecker Ray.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dolores B. Ray; his children: Douglas (Jana) of Houston, TX, Anne (Ray) Pokorny of Geneva, IL, Curtis (Kathy) of Alamo, CA; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster. Robert graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where he was a member of Sigma Nu and Tau Beta Pi. Dedicated to serving the community, he served on multiple boards.

Memorial events not currently scheduled.

Arrangements entrusted to DuPage Cremations, LTD and Memorial Chapel, West Chicago, IL.

