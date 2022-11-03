July 30, 1954 - Oct. 31, 2022

LAKE DALECARLIA, IN - Robert Wroe King, Jr., age 68, of Lake Dalecarlia IN, passed on October 31, 2022. Born July 30, 1954 in Cedar Lake, IN to Dr. Robert W. and MaryAlyce King, who along with his brother Tommy, precede him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife Sherry; three sons: Robert Wroe III (Sara) King, Clayton (Colby) King-Davidson, and Costen (Forrest) King-Cortes; his brother, Dr. Edward (Marie) King; sisters: Cecilia (Tom) Ryan, Sarah (Ivan) Zimmer, Patricia (Ron) Casassa, Elizabeth (Steve) Waxman. Along with many nieces and nephews, and many more great-nieces and great-nephews.

He attended Wawasee Preparatory School, graduating Class of 1972, and Indiana State University. In 1985 he met the love of his life, Sherry Dietrich.

He worked at (Inland) ArcelorMittal for 42 years before retiring in 2018. Wroe served his community for 33 years as a volunteer firefighter on Lake Dalecarlia Fire Department, proudly responding to fire calls with two of his sons by his side.

Wroe was known for his outgoing personality, visiting friends and family as the local Santa Claus, or bringing home grown vegetables from his garden. Wroe was always seen out and about bringing smiles and joy to the community. Never hesitating to share an invitation to get breakfast before the flea market or stopping by with his famous zucchini bread. Wroe also loved to soak up the sun with Sherry at their favorite vacation destination, Marco Island, FL.

Wroe's car, or as he called it "golf cart", was always a welcomed sight pulling up to homes or honking as he drove by. Whether it was crossing the country to visit his sons or perusing around the Lake for a new fishing spot, Wroe will always be remembered in the tales of his many adventures, and for his inviting, spontaneous personality.

Visitation Friday, November 4, 2022 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Interment Holy Name Church Cemetery. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.