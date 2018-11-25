MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert Yesh, age 90, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Virginia Place Senior Living in Merrillville. Robert is survived by his daughters: Nancy (Sharon Hester) Alder and Lynda (Tim) Gronowski; grandsons: Scott (Sandee) Gronowski, Geoff (Maria) Gronowski and Bruce (Cheri) Alder; six great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah in 2016; son, Michael in 1995; parents: Peter and Viola Yesh; parents-in-law: Frank and Jean Fairley.
Robert was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. He retired from Crawford Insurance Company in 1990, and prior to that worked as the Service Manager for Bosak Motors.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. To view directions and sign Robert's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 769-3322