SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert Zima, 72, passed away on November 30, 2018. He was the loving and devoted husband to Heidi Zima; a special caring 'Pops' to Tony (Terry) Clark, Mona (Mark) Rogers, Donna Clark (Ed), and Sandy (Jim) Lessentine. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Tiffany, Jeremy (Bethany) Wilson, Amber (Ryan) O'Connell, Marissa Clark-Debutch (Kody), Kevin, C.J., Kasseidi, Kailey, and Casey Lessentine, Jarrod (Cayla) Ebeltoft, Jessica and Ashley Clark, Jodi (Ryan) Phelps, Michael (Becky) and Kevin (Kristin) McFadden; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was the brother to Patricia (John) Woynaroski; uncle to Sandy Prichard, Michele (Keith) Saulsgiver, Dale (Val) DeVries, Andy, Garet, Blake, and Jillian Sencaj; and a Great(est) Uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his mother Anne Zima, sister Nadara, and niece Patsy Fergueson. He truly loved his family and going to ball games for the grandkids, as one of their greatest fans.
Bob enjoyed riding his Harley; they were his passion for most of his life. He was always quick with the jokes, and his outstanding quick wit and curt comments on any subject. He was known by many as Rev, from his numerous years biking and as senior driver at Oldenburg Towing in Black Oak. He retired from Art Hill Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Merrillville. He truly enjoyed the retired life with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, and was devoted to his children, wife, and family; above all, a truly honorable and devoted husband; extremely loyal, loving, and caring. Whether you knew him as Bob, Robert, Papa, Pops, or Rev, you immediately had the sense that he was an extraordinary man. He was quiet about his private life and we were lucky to have had the honor to share his life. He took on a difficult task, at best, marrying his soul mate Heidi with four children; he never looked back, and found his passion! Happily married for over 35 years; he chose his destiny, wisely.
Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN- MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John, on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Burial Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m.