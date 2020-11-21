HAMMOND, IN — Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown), 85, of Hammond, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Rachel) Feinberg, of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Toni B. (William) Feinberg, of Hammond, IN and Debra (Bob) Aulisio, of Old Forge, PA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Costigan; mother, Ann; son, Gerald; and parents, Robert and Ann Brown.