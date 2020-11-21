Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown)
HAMMOND, IN — Roberta A. Costigan (nee Brown), 85, of Hammond, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Rachel) Feinberg, of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Toni B. (William) Feinberg, of Hammond, IN and Debra (Bob) Aulisio, of Old Forge, PA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Costigan; mother, Ann; son, Gerald; and parents, Robert and Ann Brown.
A visitation celebrating Roberta's life will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, from 1:00 PM–5:00 PM. In accordance with Indiana guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.