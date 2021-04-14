Roberta A. Winebrenner (nee Hora)

Oct. 25, 1935 — March 22, 2021

WHITING, IN — Roberta (Bobbie) Winebrenner (nee Hora), 85, of Griffith, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence. Loving mother of Jennifer (Bonnie), Jack and the late Frank Winebrenner; special niece and best friend, Terri Shebish; many dear nieces and nephews; adoring pet grandma of eight canines: Trixie, Daisy, Lucy, Bob, Myrtle, Stella, Olive and Betty. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Kristek and Mariane Shebish, and two brothers, Richard and James Hora.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Charles W. Niblick of St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Roberta was born on October 25, 1935, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Alexander Hora and Theresa Yursi Hora. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1953, and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She had been a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Church, Whiting, was a retiree of the Whiting Police Department with over 10 years of service and loved a great day at the casino. Devoted to her family, Roberta will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400 www.baranfh.com