Roberta Ann (Welch) Gintert
Oct. 12, 1929 — April 11, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Roberta Ann (Welch) Gintert, 91, known as "Bobbie," passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Greg) Armstrong, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Lauren (Brad) Mallers, of Chicago, IL, and Shelly (Ryan) Welch, of Plymouth, IN; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Sadie and Matthew Welch, and Dean Mallers.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Gintert; daughter, Nancy A. Gintert; son, Glenn R. Gintert; parents: Bessie Olive and Robert Hughson Welch; and sister, Elizabeth R. Mihal.
Born in Gary, Bobbie was a 1947 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She met and married Glenn W. that same year and became the devoted mother of three, living in Miller, IN. Bobbie was one of a very few female business entrepreneurs in the 1960s as a co-owner of Wilco Foods and co-owner of the Dairy Queen in Miller. Bobbie had a love for learning and a strong work ethic. She embraced and taught cashiering, bookkeeping and computer innovations.
The family relocated to Lowell in 1974 to open a second Wilco store. She was an active member of Tri Kappa, organizing countless blood drives, fundraisers and philanthropic efforts. After retirement, Bobbie and Glenn moved to Valparaiso, spent many winters in Nevada and later moved to Crown Point, IN, living for the past decade at Wittenberg Village.
Our beloved "Grandma Bobbie' survived life's sorrow by finding beauty in the world around her. She was a talented artist (sculptor of woodcarvings, painter of portraits, landscapes, florals and ceramics), who enjoyed music, nature, gardening and traveling. Bobbie cherished many dear friends, business associates and neighbors. Most importantly, she adored her family and loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Our hearts are full of gratitude for Bobbie's life. We will carry her love and wisdom with us, ALWAYS!
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
For the health and safety of the Gintert family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Roberta's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation: www.thecpcf.org
