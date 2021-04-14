Roberta Ann (Welch) Gintert

Oct. 12, 1929 — April 11, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Roberta Ann (Welch) Gintert, 91, known as "Bobbie," passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Greg) Armstrong, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Lauren (Brad) Mallers, of Chicago, IL, and Shelly (Ryan) Welch, of Plymouth, IN; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Sadie and Matthew Welch, and Dean Mallers.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Gintert; daughter, Nancy A. Gintert; son, Glenn R. Gintert; parents: Bessie Olive and Robert Hughson Welch; and sister, Elizabeth R. Mihal.

Born in Gary, Bobbie was a 1947 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She met and married Glenn W. that same year and became the devoted mother of three, living in Miller, IN. Bobbie was one of a very few female business entrepreneurs in the 1960s as a co-owner of Wilco Foods and co-owner of the Dairy Queen in Miller. Bobbie had a love for learning and a strong work ethic. She embraced and taught cashiering, bookkeeping and computer innovations.