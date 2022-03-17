July 29, 1935 - March 15, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Roberta "Babs" Harker, age 86, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Robert D. Harker; children: Ronald Harker, Lauren Pera, Larry Harker; grandchildren: Alexsis (Aaron) Johnstone, Ryan Harker; great-grandchildren: Elle & Ava Johnstone.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents: George and Tatyana Berry; twin brother, Robert Berry.

Roberta was secretary at Harker Construction. She was an avid gardener and collector of Precious Moments figurines. Roberta also loved to travel.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave. Crown Point, IN from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Roberta's name to Shriner's Children's Hospital at www.shrinerschildrens.org.

Visit Roberta's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.