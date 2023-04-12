Nov. 11, 1944 - April 8, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Roberta "Bobbi" J. Tolley (nee Dooley), age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Frank Tolley; children: Tracy Tolley, Kim (Troy) Butler, and Troy (Cassie) Tolley; grandchildren: Justin (Lauren), Josh (Hanna), Payton (Shayne), Wes (Sarah), Taylor, Morgan, Austin, and Jesse; great-granddaughter, Amelia; great-grandchildren: Blakely, Skylar; and sister, Doris (Bob) Breyfogle.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Mildred Dooley; and brother, Dean Maybaum.

Bobbi worked at St. Anthony's Hospital, Smith Animal Clinic, and Frank Tolley's Automotive. She enjoyed antiquing and collecting Crown Point memorabilia. Bobbi loved spending time with her family, especially "Nana days" and watching Jeopardy. She also enjoyed watching her family at horse shows.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 14, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Funeral Home with John Starr officiating. Interment to follow at West Creek Cemetery in Lowell, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bobbi's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Visit Bobbi's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.