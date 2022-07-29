VALPARAISO - Roberta (Bobbie) Sredzinski, peacefully joined the love of her life, Leo, in heaven on July 28, 2022 at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her loving children. Bobbie was blessed with five children who just adored her: Lee (Melinda) Sredzinski, Laura (Paul) Watts, Lisa (Bill) Martin, Leslie (Kevin) Devine, and Lynn (Dale) Clapp. Mom loved all of her sons-in-law and her daughter-in-law like they were her own. She was the best and loving grandmother to Justin (Carly) Vest, Brandi (Joe) Santogatta, Lisa (Brian) Beller, Thomas Devine, Dale (Rebecca) Clapp, Emily Martin (Brad), and Kelly (Scott) Hutchins. Her loves were her great-grandchildren: Meleah, Carter, Cooper, Kyla, Eva, and Harrison. She had so many joys in her life, notably her nieces and nephews: Catherine, Greg, David, Nancy, and Joanne; the children of her late brother, Adolph Cherechinsky. She loved her sister-in-law, Nancy Balzer; and she was a dear friend to Evelyn Helm, Carol O'Donnell, and Rita Viellieu. She is survived also by Leo's family: Danny, Diane, Elaine, and Judy and their families. Bobbie was proud to be the daughter of the late Adolph and Helen Cherechinsky, who loved her so much.