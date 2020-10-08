LARAMIE, WY - Roberta J. "Bobbi" Dancho (nee Grandbois), 77, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in her home.

Bobbi was born in Chicago, 2nd of nine children to Robert and Arlene Grandbois.

She worked as an executive secretary, computer specialist on the B1 Bomber Project, waitress, and many other jobs while raising her two daughters.

While in Laramie, WY, she was a foster grandmother at the Cathedral Home for Children, which was by far her favorite position. She loved the kids and they loved her.

She studied at Laramie County Community College and played a massive amount of board games.

During her teenage years in Hammond, IN, she was a pitcher and catcher on her Harrison Park softball team. Her ice-skating skills were so phenomenal that other skaters stopped to watch her.

As the 2nd child she was a big influence on her siblings.

Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Janice and Susan.

She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Foley of Manhattan Beach, CA and Debra Dancho of Jacksonville, NC; her siblings, Joel Granbois, Catherine Garretson, David Grandbois, Marian Showacre, Mary Ellis Semple, and Mark Grandbois.