IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERTA JEAN BEVERLIN 10/24/35 - 12/8/2017 A year has passed since that sad day. Mom suddenly was taken, her thoughts unknown. Never deserving of what she went through. Not being there, will always bring regret. We are blessed being your daughters and for the memories and love that keep us close at heart. Missing you always. Shellie Beverlin & Lori Haney
