Sept. 19, 1935—Dec. 16, 2022

WESTFIELD, IN—Roberta “Jeanie” Kovich, 87, of Westfield, passed away. She was born to Andrew and Mary (Loncaric) Duda in Gary. Jeanie graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1954 and married Steve Kovich on August 28, 1955.

Jeanie worked in secretarial positions at Hobart City Schools, Northwest Indiana Federation of Labor and several medical offices.

Visitation and services on December 21, 2022 in Noblesville. Private burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com